Showtime president and CEO David Nevins has now confirmed that the drama will come to an end in 2019, noting at the TCA summer press tour on Monday that “Alex and Claire both started talking about it last season.”

The show “is not limping into the sunset” added Showtime programming president Gary Levine, who said that “last season was one of its best ever”.

Gansa previously said that the show's eighth series will "get to the emotional heart of things".

Homeland has won eight Emmys since it began in 2011, including two leading actress awards for Danes.

Series eight of Homeland will premiere in the US in June 2019 and is expected to air on Channel 4 in the UK shortly afterwards.