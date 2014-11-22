Homeland: Broadway star Victoria Clark cast in top-secret new role
The stage star has filmed a surprising and important role in the hit CIA drama...
[CONTAINS SPOILERS: Don't keep reading unless you want to read spoilers for upcoming episodes]
Homeland series four has already pulled out all the stops. Rebooting itself after the death of pivotal character Nicholas Brody at the end of season three, the hit CIA thriller has seen Carrie Mathison witness the brutal killing of a colleague, seduce a student and face the kidnapping of her mentor Saul, all while struggling with being any kind of mother to her and Brody's baby.
But life is set to get even tougher for Carrie, when a new and surprising face makes an appearance.
Broadway star Victoria Clark has been cast in the show in a pivotal and "top-secret" role, reports Entertainment Weekly.
The 55-year-old actress, who has starred in stage versions of Sister Act and Cinderella, is set to play... Carrie's mother.
EW add that they are not allowed to reveal how, why or for how long she appears in the show, but it's safe to say the appearance of Carrie's mum will be a game-changer...
Homeland continues on Sunday at 9:00pm on Channel 4