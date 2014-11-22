But life is set to get even tougher for Carrie, when a new and surprising face makes an appearance.

Broadway star Victoria Clark has been cast in the show in a pivotal and "top-secret" role, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The 55-year-old actress, who has starred in stage versions of Sister Act and Cinderella, is set to play... Carrie's mother.

EW add that they are not allowed to reveal how, why or for how long she appears in the show, but it's safe to say the appearance of Carrie's mum will be a game-changer...

Homeland continues on Sunday at 9:00pm on Channel 4