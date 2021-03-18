Holly Willoughby lands role in Midsomer Murders

In a rather unexpected development, television presenter Holly Willoughby will make a guest appearance in a future episode of ITV’s long-running mystery drama Midsomer Murders.

Advertisement

The news was confirmed on today’s instalment of This Morning by series star Neil Dudgeon, who appeared as a guest ahead of the show’s return to television this Sunday.

Willoughby has previously stated that she is a fan of the series and has acquired some acting experience, once appearing in an episode of another popular murder mystery series: Miss Marple.

Dudgeon, who plays DCI John Barnaby, said: “We have all had a big talk about who we want to appear on Midsomer and we have decided that we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

“I have been speaking to people upstairs and they have been speaking to your people, but Holly please I am emboldened here to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders.”

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Dancing On Ice presenter said it was “amazing” to be asked onto the show, which has been running on ITV since March 1997 and is one of the broadcaster’s most popular programmes.

“Yes! Of course I say yes,” she replied. “I have seen every single episode since it started way back when. Are you serious?”

Willoughby added: “I mean, you are going to have to kill me off really quickly because I am terrible at acting. I don’t know what I am going to do!”

“That’s never held us back in Midsomer,” joked Dudgeon, who took over as the series lead in 2011 after John Nettles decided to depart the role of Tom Barnaby.

However, he assured that her role would be “more substantial” than a walk-on cameo, so fans can expect to see her in a fully-fledged appearance – but it remains to be seen whether she will be a killer, a victim or merely an innocent suspect.

Midsomer Murders returns to ITV this Sunday for a new episode titled With Baited Breath, which will depict a murder case at a popular fishing spot in the fictional county.

Advertisement

Midsomer Murders is available to stream on BritBox. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.