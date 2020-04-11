Ventilators are being used to treat people severely affected by COVID-19, taking over the body's breathing when the disease has caused lung failure.

The NHS Nightingale Hospital in London is based in the ExCeL Centre and hosts 4,000 beds. There are also Nightingale hospitals in Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and Harrogate.

Holby City and fellow medical show Casualty previously announced they would be donating personal protective equipment to the health service.

Filming on both Casualty and Holby City has halted, alongside all BBC Studios continuing dramas. This means that the upcoming episode of Holby City on Tuesday 14th April will be the last airing in a while.

And while Casualty won’t be broadcast today (11th April), it will be back next Saturday.

