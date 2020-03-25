Casualty and Holby City could donate much-needed medical kit to the NHS

Filming on popular sister medical dramas Casualty and Holby City may have been cancelled, but the shows are just as committed as ever to “celebrating the NHS” – and willing to donate much-needed medical kit to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive producer on both shows Simon Harper said: “Casualty and Holby City are all about celebrating NHS heroism, so we are only too happy to help out and do what we can for the courageous and selfless real life medics battling this situation.

“We are in discussion with local NHS services and will be donating personal protective equipment (PPE) and other useful medical items to assist them.”

PPE may include masks, gloves, protective suits and safety glasses, which are all currently in short supply for front-line NHS staff treating Covid-19 patients.

Harper’s statement follows news that the Army has been brought in to help distribute this vital equipment as the UK goes into lockdown.

The Prime Minister has been giving daily briefings outlining measures to minimise the spread of the pandemic, with his Monday night statement becoming the most watched broadcast since 1987.

Meanwhile, the film and TV industries have been hit with major delays and cancellations.