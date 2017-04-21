Now Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi is stepping down from the role, could this actually be his chance?

"I've got to stop talking about it, I think," Vlahos tells RadioTimes.com, clearly afraid of jinxing himself. "I think if I stop talking about it it'll happen. I think if I continue to blab on and say that I want to play it, it's never going to happen.

"I know the vacancy's up, and of course I want it. Honestly it's my dream job and I keep saying to my agent, 'If I ever played the Doctor I think I might quit acting after that.' So I think maybe she's not putting me up for it because she wants me to continue working."

But ignoring his own advice, Vlahos can't resist telling us what he'd do with the role.

"I would sort of take a lot more of Paul [McGann]'s Doctor, that romantic-ness, and a little bit of David Tennant in there for good measure," he says.

"And also because I'm a keen skater, rollerblader and ice hockey player, I think I'd try and get a half-pipe in the Tardis!"

Casting directors and set designers, take note.

Vlahos also has some wardrobe ideas that throw all the way back to the 70s and the Fourth Doctor.

He explains: "I want to bring back the hat that Tom Baker had. No modern Doctor has worn a hat yet, so that would be mine – with my big mop of curly hair, I'd put on a fedora."

Excellent plan – check out our artist's impression above. Although someone might have something to say about the Doctor's whole lack of a hat thing...

Versailles season two will air from 9.30pm on Friday 21st April on BBC2