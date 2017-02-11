Stefanie Martini having the unenviable job of taking on the iconic character as she plays the young Tennison, who starts her career as a 22-year-old probationary officer.

Martini, who has previously starred in Endeavour and Doctor Thorne, will be joined by New Tricks actor Alun Armstrong, Whitechapel and The Riot Club star Sam Reid and The Inbetweeners and Dad’s Army actor Blake Harrison in the cast of the six-part ITV drama.

Martini recently told RadioTimes.com that it was "a little bit crazy" taking on the character.

"It hasn’t really sunk in yet," she said. "I’ve filmed it and I’ve seen a few of the episodes so I’m really excited about the series as a whole because I think it’s really cool.

"But I think personally for myself I can’t think about it too much or I’ll have a small mental breakdown.”

Author Lynda La Plante was initially involved with the prequel, which was based on her novel Tennison, but she has since stepped away from the project.

Last year a spokesperson for ITV said: “Lynda La Plante has decided to step back from the drama series Prime Suspect 1973. ITV will continue to produce and broadcast the six part series, which will come to air in 2017.

"We are grateful to Lynda for allowing us to adapt her brilliant book Tennison."

La Plante created and wrote the original programme, but left after the third series after growing unhappy for how the character of Tennison was developing.

In regards to the prequel, she had also previously been vocal about the fact that she didn’t want to see a “known actress” in the role.

Prime Suspect aired from 1991 sporadically until 2006 when the final series saw Tennison retire from policing.

Prime Suspect: 1973 comes to ITV in March.