As well as a cast helmed by former EastEnders actor Dyer, the series has gripped viewers with its first episode, which teases only a fraction of the drama to come. But the Channel 5 drama is also home to some fitting musical accompaniments, with the first episode alone including tracks from George Ezra and Burna Boy.

Keen to find out more about the Heat soundtrack? Read on for everything you need to know about the songs featured.

Heat soundtrack: Every song featured in the Channel 5 drama

Steve (Danny Dyer) shows Brad (Darren McMullen) a disturbing text from loan sharks chasing him for money. Channel 5/FremantleMedia Australia Pty Limited

Episode 1

Shotgun - George Ezra

Our Love - Great Gabe

Coastline - Hollow Coves

Before You - Benson Boone

For My Hand - Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran

Episode 2

Feels Like Summer - Samuel Jack

Guilty Pleasures - Georgi Kay

Brad (Darren McMullen) throws Steve (Danny Dyer) a lifeline from his money worries. Channel 5

Episode 3

What Becomes of the Things I've Seen? - Stephanie Cherote

OnFire (2014 Remastered Version) - RealJan

Episode 4

House of Love - Vika and Linda

Heat continues tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm and airs across consecutive nights until Friday 14th July.

