Heat soundtrack: Every song featured in the Channel 5 drama
The new Channel 5 drama features songs from the likes of George Ezra and Burna Boy.
New Channel 5 drama Heat continues bringing twists and turns, with new episodes airing throughout this week. The drama centres on Danny Dyer's character Steve Cameron, who takes his family to visit his friend Brad (Darren McMullen) in his fancy new house.
It's a holiday trip they make each year, but this time round it's very different as lies and secrets threaten to get exposed. Oh, and if that wasn't stressful enough, they have the looming Australian bushfires to contend with.
As well as a cast helmed by former EastEnders actor Dyer, the series has gripped viewers with its first episode, which teases only a fraction of the drama to come. But the Channel 5 drama is also home to some fitting musical accompaniments, with the first episode alone including tracks from George Ezra and Burna Boy.
Keen to find out more about the Heat soundtrack? Read on for everything you need to know about the songs featured.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Heat soundtrack: Every song featured in the Channel 5 drama
Episode 1
Shotgun - George Ezra
Our Love - Great Gabe
Coastline - Hollow Coves
Before You - Benson Boone
For My Hand - Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran
Episode 2
Feels Like Summer - Samuel Jack
Guilty Pleasures - Georgi Kay
Episode 3
What Becomes of the Things I've Seen? - Stephanie Cherote
OnFire (2014 Remastered Version) - RealJan
Episode 4
House of Love - Vika and Linda
Heat continues tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm and airs across consecutive nights until Friday 14th July.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.