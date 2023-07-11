But the trip is far from being the idyllic setting for laughter and jokes, as secrets and lies soon start unfolding in their confined quarters.

From the start of the first episode, it's clear that the Cameron family are pushing aside lots of familial problems of their own. But when faced with the picture-perfect life of Brad and his family, will they manage to confront some of their own issues?

We know Steve and his daughter Mia (Matia Marks) don't entirely get along because Mia thinks her father is acting antsy and having an affair. But is he?

What is Danny Dyer’s character Steve hiding in Heat episode 1?

Danny Dyer in Channel 5's Heat. Channel 5/Fremantle Australia

From the beginning of the first episode of Heat, it's clear that the Cameron clan aren't in the best of places as a family unit. Mia seems to have a problem with her father Steve, while Steve is most certainly concealing secrets of his own.

As the episode unfolds and the family holiday gets underway, we see that Steve is tense about something in particular and that Mia clearly thinks her father is having an affair. She takes her mother Sarah (Pia Miranda) to the side to air her grievances, refusing to go along with the façade that they're all fine with Steve's actions. The weekend he supposedly spent playing cricket with his friends is a lie and Mia thinks he was seeing another woman.

But when she tells her mother Sarah this, she doesn't seem that concerned, only adding to Mia's frustration.

It turns out that actually, Steve isn't having an affair after all, and his stresses come from the fact that he's hiding another major secret. He confides in Brad by the lake as the families are having a picnic. He tells Brad that he's in debt after taking a tip about some shares, a 'get rich quick' scheme, in a bid to open up a business of his own. But the company folded, leaving Steve in debt and struggling with the fact that he hasn't told Sarah.

Steve tells Brad that he borrowed money against the house and that Sarah doesn't know because she doesn't do the finances. As for the weekend cricket trip, Steve went to go and visit a loan shark who is now chasing him for their money back. Left with nothing to do, he tells Brad that he's going to have to sell the house.

"I just thought if we could have this week, to get my family back on track, it won't be so hard to tell her," Steve says.

But as the families are making their way back to Brad's house, Steve gets a text reading: "We know where you are," putting Steve's fears of being tracked down by the loan shark at an all time high.

Later that afternoon, Brad tells Steve that he'll give him the money and that Louise and Sarah don't need to know. But just as things seem to be looking up for Steve, Mia's boyfriend Jet (Richie Morris) and Mia get found together and Mia confronts her father, saying that he threatened to call the police on Jet after her brother's accident.

But as Brad agrees to house Jet for the night and things seem to be going well for the two families, tensions are still running high.

What is Sarah hiding?

Pia Cameron as Sarah Cameron in Channel 5's Heat. Channel 5/FremantleMedia Australia Pty Limited

It turns out that despite much of the episode being about what Steve is up to, our focus should've been on his wife, Sarah.

Mia is increasingly infuriated by her mother's lack of anger around her father's mysterious whereabouts for the cricket weekend but it seems as though she was busy on that weekend also.

After seeing Mia and Jet say goodbye to each other, she storms into Brad's office saying how stressed out and guilty she feels. She then says that she thought "that weekend" would be "the end of it" and that she could come for this holiday and "forget what we were planning". But she admits she can't and Brad feels the same.

It turns out that Brad and Sarah have been having an emotional affair, but Sarah attempts to put a stop to them progressing as she thinks it's wrong.

But when Jet returns to the house saying that the roads have been closed for the incoming bush fires, will this mean that Brad and Sarah's relationship will continue while the families have to devise a plan together? We'll have to wait and see.

Heat premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 11th July and airs across consecutive nights until Friday 14th July.

