The school visit takes the boys to many of the city's most iconic locations – including The Louvre, the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe – but it's a fleeting moment in Le Marais that will leave the most impact.

Viewers will recall a moving scene in which Nick and Charlie explore the LGBTQ+ neighbourhood and see another same-sex couple walking arm-in-arm, which gives them the confidence to publicly hold hands.

Lyn revealed that the scene, which was shot by second unit director Sam Arbor, wasn't in the original draft – and explained why exactly it was added.

"We knew that we wanted the characters to be changed by Paris in some way," he began. "And for them to be taken to the Marais, and to be amongst queer people, felt like a brilliant opportunity for them to learn something about how they can be in the world."

He continued: "They look at this gay couple walking arm-in-arm, and that gives them the strength and the confidence that they too can hold hands in public; that they're part of a community of people who accept them and are proud to be who they are in public."

These comments suggest that this heartfelt moment is an influencing factor in the events that follow, with Nick coming out to his friends at a party later that same night and also telling his father shortly after.

Inspired partly by the couple they see in Paris, Nick and Charlie strive to be open with everyone in their lives from that point, even attending prom as each other's dates in the Heartstopper season 2 ending.

