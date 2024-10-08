Colman's own character, Nick's mum Sarah, is referenced in the latest episodes, but does not actually appear, as the Academy Award winner was unable to reprise the role due to a scheduling conflict.

Still, fans are hoping that Colman could return if the show is renewed for a fourth season, with Atwell expressing her enthusiasm for the idea in a new interview with RadioTimes.com.

The actor was promoting her Netflix animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, in which she voices the title character, but spared a few minutes to share whether she'd return to the world of Heartstopper too – perhaps with Colman in tow.

"I would do anything with Olivia Colman," she began. "I would go shopping to Sainsbury's with Olivia Colman. I love her very much, always have. I’ve been a big fan since I saw her in Tyrannosaur, in particular."

On what drew her to the project, Atwell continued: "I think the show is so charming, and I think it's done a lot of good, particularly for the younger queer community.

"For me, it felt like I absolutely wanted to be part of that show for that very reason, in support of that queer experience, which is not something that I have personal experience with, but something that's really important to my community."

She added: "And I just love the way in which they depict these emotionally complicated and evolving storylines about what it's like growing up and coming of age.

"The particular experience of being queer on top of that is handled in such a sensitive and respectful way.

"I was like, 'Yeah, I'll come in and play an aunt – sure thing. What do you want me to do?' [I was] really delighted to be asked."

Fans enjoyed Atwell's guest appearances, with our Heartstopper season 3 review describing her take on Aunt Diane as "oh-so-cool" and "the kind of relative you don't dread seeing at Christmas".

Heartstopper is yet to be officially renewed for season 4, with fans currently on the edge of their seat as they wait for word on whether Charlie and Nick's story will continue on the small screen.

Heartstopper seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

