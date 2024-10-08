The character featured in the first two runs, providing emotional support to Nick as he came to terms with his sexuality, and quickly became a fan favourite.

So, why isn’t she back for the third instalment and what changes have been made to the story as a result? Read on for everything you need to know about Colman's absence.

Why isn't Olivia Colman in Heartstopper season 3?

Colman announced back in March that she wouldn’t be returning to the show for its third season due to scheduling conflicts.

"I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in," she told Forbes. "I feel awful about that."

She continued: "I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of."

Will Olivia Colman return as Nick’s mum in Heartstopper?

Netflix has yet to renew the show for a fourth season, but fans will be pleased to hear that Colman has said she’d be open to returning to the show at some point further down the line if more seasons were to materialise.

Asked about future seasons, she continued to Forbes: "As long as it’s booked in advance, maybe I’ll be able to do it – yeah!”

How does Nick's mum's absence change the story in Heartstopper season 3?

As fans of the graphic novel series upon which the show is based will know, one of Sarah’s most memorable lines comes as she advises Nick about how to support Charlie through his eating disorder while on holiday, telling him: “Love can’t cure mental illness.”

With Colman unable to appear in the new season, creator Alice Osman had to rewrite the scene, and it's Nick’s aunt Diane (Hayley Atwell) who takes him on holiday and delivers the touching line in season 3.

Hayley Atwell as Diane in Heartstopper season 3. Netflix

Speaking about this pivotal moment and Diane's inclusion, Oseman previously told Entertainment Weekly: "At that point, obviously, I couldn't just shove her into the story for that one scene. It wouldn't make any sense."

She continued: "So I had to go back, weave in some new scenes, introduce her as a character, help us to understand what her relationship is like with Nick, and then gently lead us towards this final scene that will make sense and that will still have that really emotional impact when we watch it."

Meanwhile, Connor said of Diane’s inclusion in season 3 in an interview with Teen Vogue: “She offers some advice on how to approach interacting with someone who is going through the kind of issues that Charlie is.

“Very simple and very stripped-back, surface level things, but also incredibly helpful for people dealing with loved ones or friends, people they know, who are going through these issues.”

