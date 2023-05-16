Once again starring Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston and Chris Potter, the new season also sees the brief return of Alisha Newton as Georgie.

With season 16 of hit Canadian drama Heartland now available to stream on Netflix in the UK, fans will already be binging their way through the 15-episode season.

However, will fans be returning to the Heartland ranch for a 17th season, or is the long-running show now coming to an end? Read on for everything you need to know about Heartland season 17.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be a Heartland season 17?

Shaun Johnston as Jack Bartlett in Heartland. CBC/Heartland/Twitter

Yes, there will! In fact, season 17 started filming earlier this month, with the first episode in the new 10-episode season set to be the show's 250th.

Of this milestone, series star Amber Marshall said: "It is hard to believe I have been part of 250 Heartland episodes. When I look back and do the math, I’ve spent over 1,700 days on set which is roughly 20,400 hours. I really can’t imagine a better group of people to create something so special. We are all so proud of this show."

Meanwhile, Michelle Morgan added: "Heartland entering the 17th season in an industry where a series is lucky to get a second or a third season is hard to wrap your head around.

"I attribute the longevity of Heartland to a perfect alchemy of all the most important elements in television. We have a good story engine and great chemistry between the different actors on the set. We have a stunning and unique setting, a little piece of southern Alberta known as the Foothills."

She continued: "We have many knowledgeable local cowboys and cowgirls to guide the show and keep it authentically grounded in the western world. But the most important element is that it is a multi-generational show that anyone in the family can watch and enjoy."

When will Heartland season 17 be released?

Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming in Heartland.

We don't yet know exactly when Heartland season 17 will be released. In Canada, it is likely to air on CBC starting in October 2023, as it has done for the past couple of years – but in the UK, things are less certain.

More like this

Last year saw season 15 drop on Netflix in March, while this year season 16 dropped in May. However, this delay may have been because season 16 was a longer season of 15 episodes.

With season 17 set to run for 10, we'd imagine that viewers in the UK could get to see the show in March 2024. We'll keep this page updated as we get any more concrete information.

What will happen in Heartland season 17?

Michelle Morgan as Samantha Louise 'Lou' Fleming Morris in Heartland. CBC

The official synopsis for Heartland season 17 says that it is "all about embracing the unexpected" and about "new experiences and taking the path less travelled".

The synopsis continues: "In season 17 the Bartlett-Fleming family will find themselves excited for the future and ready to embrace new adventures, challenges, and relationships.

"But no matter how much things may change, Amy, Lou (Michelle Morgan), Jack (Shaun Johnston), and Tim (Chris Potter) will continue to fight for what they believe in while staying rooted in the land that has been in the Bartlett-Fleming family for generations."

Heartland cast: who will be back for season 17?

The cast of Heartland. CBC/Heartland/Twitter

So far, we know four stars who will be returning for season 17: Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston and Chris Potter.

We don't have any word yet on whether the likes of Jessica Steen, Michelle Nolden or Drew Davis will be back, but we'll keep our fingers crossed for more returns.

In the meantime, here's the current confirmed cast list for Heartland season 17:

Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming

Michelle Morgan as Lou Fleming Morris

Shaun Johnston as Jack Bartlett

Chris Potter as Tim Fleming

Is there a trailer for Heartland season 17?

There isn't a trailer available for Heartland season 17 just yet, but we'll keep this page updated with any new footage as it arrives online.

Heartland season 16 is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.