ITV's true crime drama Hatton Garden got off to a shaky start as fans complained it was "slow" and hard to hear – but the show won viewers over with a dramatic finale that saw the police close in on the burglars just as they gathered to divvy up their loot.

Many were also surprised to spot a familiar face on the police surveillance team: none other than Line of Duty's Lisa McQueen, who seems to have graduated from a life of crime to a new job in the Metropolitan police. Actress Rochenda Sandall, who starred in Line of Duty series five, filmed her Hatton Garden role ages ago as "Surveillance Officer Roberts".