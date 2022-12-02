The award-winning drama will return for its third and final season on New Year's Day (Sunday 1st January) 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

Happy Valley will be back on our screens in just under a month, BBC One has revealed.

A brief first-look teaser for the new episodes has also been released, featuring glimpses of Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood and James Norton as her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce.

In the new season of Happy Valley, Catherine once again crosses paths with Tommy while investigating a murder.

According to the official synopsis: "Her grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah), is now 16 and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) caught in the middle.

"In another part of the valley, a local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested."

Fans can apply for tickets to an exclusive screening of season 3's first episode in Halifax on Wednesday 14th December ahead of the show's BBC One debut, with creator Sally Wainwright and stars Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran due to attend.

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley season 3. BBC

Lancashire, Norton and Finneran will be joined in the new season by returning cast including Con O'Neill (as Clare's boyfriend Neil), George Costigan (Nevison Gallagher), Charlie Murphy (Ann Gallagher), Derek Riddell (Richard Cawood), Karl Davies (Daniel Cawood), Susan Lynch (Alison Garrs), Rick Warden (Mike Taylor) and Vincent Franklin (Andy Shepherd).

New additions to the cast will include Amit Shah (The Other One, The Long Call), Mark Stanley (The Girl Before, White House Farm) and Mollie Winnard (All Creatures Great and Small, Four Lives).

"Everyone's back – all the characters you'd expect to see are back," Sally Wainwright previously told RadioTimes.com. "We're seven years on [from the events of season 2]. The plan was to wait for Ryan to be older so that he can make his own choices about whether he wants to have contact with his dad or not. So it really explores that."

Happy Valley returns on Sunday 1st January 2023 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

