Fans can apply for tickets to an exclusive screening of season 3's first episode in Halifax on Wednesday 14th December ahead of the show's BBC One debut, with creator Sally Wainwright and stars Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran due to attend.

Police sergeant Catherine Cawood will be returning to our screens soon in the long-awaited third season of Happy Valley and if you're struggling to wait for the BBC to reveal its official airdate, then you may be in luck – tickets are now available for the red carpet premiere next month.

Speaking about the upcoming premiere, creator Wainwright said: "It's been brilliant getting back into Catherine's world for the final series of Happy Valley. I'm looking forward hugely to seeing Sarah, James and Siobhan in Halifax for the launch in December."

Last airing in 2016, Happy Valley's new season will see Lancashire reprise her role of Cawood as she discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her back to Tommy Lee Royce (Norton), the father of her grandson Ryan and her late daughter's rapist.

Despite approaching retirement, Catherine continues to battle the never-ending drug problem within her community whilst dealing with 16-year-old Ryan's ideas of forming a relationship with Royce, who she refuses to acknowledge as his father.

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley season 3. BBC/Lookout Point/AMC/Alex Telfer

Wainwright told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year that she chose to wait seven years to continue with Happy Valley as she wanted to wait for Ryan to be older.

"Everyone's back – all the characters you'd expect to see are back. We're seven years on," she said. "The plan was to wait for Ryan to be older so that he can make his own choices about whether he wants to have contact with his dad or not. So it really explores that."

Read on to learn exactly how you can secure tickets to Happy Valley's upcoming season 3 red carpet.

How to buy Happy Valley premiere tickets

Fans of Happy Valley can apply for tickets to attend the season 3 premiere, which will take place on Wednesday 14th December at Vue Cinema in Halifax, on the BBC Shows and Tours website.

The tickets are allocated randomly, with 60 per cent of the tickets going to Halifax postcodes, 30 per cent going to West Yorkshire postcodes and 10 per cent going to the rest of the UK.

You must be over the age of 16 to apply for tickets, and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Those with tickets will get a chance to watch season 3's first episode before an exclusive Q&A panel featuring writer, director and executive producer Sally Wainwright, Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran and James Norton

Fans can register for premiere tickets at any time until 10pm on Sunday 4th December – however you can only apply for a maximum of two tickets.

