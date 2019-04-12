However, when a rogue CIA operative named Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) comes looking for Erik and Hanna, father and daughter must split up, thrusting Hanna into the outside world that she's only ever read about in books...

“We knew we had something unique with ‘Hanna,’ and with the added momentum from its special post-Super Bowl preview, Amazon Prime Video customers worldwide agreed,” Albert Cheng, co-head of television for Amazon Studios, said n Thursday.

“Since it debuted only ten days ago, Hanna has had a tremendous response, and we’re thrilled with not only how it has performed for us on the service, but with the action-packed world David Farr has created for the series and the stellar cast, led by Esmé Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Joel Kinnaman.

"We’re excited to give fans a chance to see Hanna continue her journey on Amazon," Cheng added.

Amazon Prime Video's Hanna season two is set to air in 2020