This is apparent in the teaser clip above, when the detectives find themselves questioning the circumstances of a victim.

In the clip, the pair can be seen discussing a victim as Graces asks if it had rained the night before, questioning why the victim was "sopping wet" if it hadn't rained.

"Look at the bloating, the colour. It looks like a drowning, doesn't it?"

Given the victim's body being found on a field, Branson makes the point: "If he drowned, he didn't do it all the way up here," as Grace chimes in: "Assuming someone transported the body in a car, it's still a 15-minute walk from the car park to here."

"It's a long way to carry a dead body," Branson notes.

John Simm and Richie Campbell in Grace. ITV

According to the episode's synopsis, the post-mortem reveals more questions than it does answers, and Grace soon makes a chilling discovery that suggests the killer is orchestrating an elaborate quest for vengeance.

Grace returned for its fourth season earlier this month, picking up where season 3 left off, which saw Cleo reveal she was pregnant.

The first episode saw Roy investigate a brutal robbery, which ended up with a woman dying, but Roy found himself distracted by his own personal issues.

As the episode went on, Roy proposed to Cleo, confirming he wanted to marry her, and not just because she was pregnant, but their happy moment was interrupted by a knock at the door.

As Cleo went to answer the door, she was horrified to see that someone had left a cot with a baby doll inside, on fire!

Fans will have to wait and see how they deal with this disturbing threat as the season goes on.

Grace is on ITV1 and ITVX Sunday at 8pm.

