Where this will go in episode 2 currently remains a mystery - however, we do now have some images from the new instalment, which can give us a sense as to what we can expect.

The images show a now heavily pregnant Cleo and Roy enjoying some time together, while other images shows the police team investigating at a house.

Whatever the case will be next week, it seems to have something to do with ancient Egypt and Tutankhamun. Let the speculation begin...

Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV and ITVX

The official synopsis for episode 2 hasn't yet been revealed - however, we can look to the description for the book on which it is based, Want You Dead, for some hints as to where things might go.

The description says: "Grace’s wife Sandy is officially declared dead after being missing for a decade, allowing him to marry the mother of his baby son.

"But Sandy’s disappearance is unexplained for a reason.

Zoe Tapper and Cleo in Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV and ITVX

"Bryce Laurent doesn’t want his ex-girlfriend to move on. Terrified by Bryce’s dark side, she seeks police protection. But Bryce will not be stopped, determined to destroy everything and everyone she has ever known and loved – and then her too..."

The heavy emphasis on Roy's missing wife Sandy would certainly make sense - after all, we, the audience, now know that she's alive and circling around Roy's life, while he and Cleo remain blissfully unaware.

Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting in Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Including the upcoming episode, there are still three instalments of season 4 left to air, at which point Norman Potting star Craig Parkinson will be leaving the series.

However, fans don't need to worry - the show itself will be continuing, with a fifth season having already been confirmed.

You can purchase the Peter James Roy Grace books which will be adapted for season 4 - Dead Man’s Time, Want You Dead, You Are Dead and Love You Dead - on Amazon now.

Grace season 4 will continue on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Sunday 8th September.

