Now, following season 4 episode 3, Parkinson's penultimate instalment, it seems like we know how his character Norman will be written out of the show, as he delivered some devastating news to the team.

As part of this week's investigation, when trying to get the murderous Dr Edward Crisp's handwriting so they could examine it, Norman told him he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and needed some advice.

After his tactic was successful, Roy praised him for his quick thinking, but Norman revealed he wasn't lying – he had indeed been diagnosed with locally advanced prostate cancer.

Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting in Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Roy kept it to himself, but at the end of the episode, when the doctor made a threatening call to the station revealing that he was still out there, he spoke once again about Norman's cancer – revealing the news to the rest of the team who were listening on speaker phone.

As the rest of the team looked at him gobsmacked, Norman said: "Yeah, well – even I know it's in poor taste to yell surprise."

We'll have to tune into next week's episode to find out how this news has affected the team, and what it means for Norman. Will this be what makes him step down from the force?

When Parkinson revealed his decision to leave the show, he said in a post on Instagram: "After a very happy few years I’ve made the decision to hand in Norman Potting’s detective badge. The new season of Grace begins on ITV on 1st September but it will also be my last. It’s been a wonderful experience taking this character from page to screen and updating him for a new audience."

Parkinson added: "It’s been a wonderful journey playing Norman Potting, chasing around the streets of Brighton and dangling bad guys off Brighton Pier. I really hope you enjoy this season, it’s been a blast.

"Massive thanks to everyone that’s watched, supported and also those that have said hello when we’ve been filming around Brighton and Hove. New Grace season for you, last one for me. Really hope you enjoy."

You can purchase the Peter James Roy Grace books which will be adapted for season 4, Dead Man’s Time, Want You Dead, You Are Dead and Love You Dead on Amazon now.

Grace season 4 will continue on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Sunday 22nd September.

