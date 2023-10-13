The Good Ship Murder teases romance on the horizon in first look clip

In an exclusive teaser for tonight’s premiere, RadioTimes.com readers can see Jack meeting the head of entertainment, Bev (Claire Sweeney).

As The Good Ship Murder sets sail with its first episode tonight (Friday 13th October), viewers will get to meet Shayne Ward’s detective-turned-singer Jack and his new cruise crew colleague, Catherine Tyldesley as First Officer Kate.

It doesn’t take Bev long to lightly scold him for his scruffy suit, but Jack is quickly distracted by the arrival of Kate.

Could there be romance at sea when the pair meet?

The Good Ship Murder follows the former Corrie trio’s respective characters after a passenger on the cruise is murdered.

Will they be able to track down the perpetrator with the help of Jack’s investigative background? And who could be next on the hit list?

The lighthearted new Channel 5 murder mystery series reunites Ward and Tyldesley after they previously both departed Coronation Street back in 2018.

The Good Ship Murder premieres tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

