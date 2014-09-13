And until the film hits cinemas in a few weeks time, all we've really got to go on is her Pinterest account.

Yep, Pinterest.

According to the film's official Twitter account Amy loved (loves?) the image sharing site. And now they are inviting us to "discover who Amy Dunne was before she went missing through the pins she’s left behind."

Sure it sounds strange, but it's actually rather clever. A quick flick through Amy's Pinterest boards - City Girl, For Nick, Call me Missouri - and you can construct your own image of Amy's life, via images of Nick's favourite drink, jars of pickles and their sun-soaked living room.

Some of the pins come with clues - little excerpts from Gillian Flynn's the novel like, "Sometimes, when I can’t sleep, I’ll pull myself out of bed and walk through the streets at dawn, and when the lights click off, all together, I always feel like I’ve seen something special" and "We’ll eat lobster with butter and have sex on the floor while a woman on one of our old jazz records sings to us. #anniversary #tradition"

Could Amy's Wishful Escapes board even give us a hint to where Nick's wife really is?

Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, is in UK cinemas 3 October