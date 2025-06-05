"It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this," reads the official synopsis.

"Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?"

Serenading all of the action is a soundtrack boasting a wealth of great music that you'll no doubt have on repeat for weeks.

From Jungle to Carla Thomas, read on for a full list of the songs that feature in season 3 of Ginny and Georgia.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 soundtrack

Episode 1

Small Doses – Camille

Dancing in the Dark – LØLØ

Can I talk My Sh**? – Vagabon

So Dramatic! – Fake Dad

Mheer Sag – Bee Bee Sea

Ohio – Specific Coast

Anti - Hero – Tessa Rose Jackson & Franklin Mansion

All Alone – David O’Dowda

Gold Mine (feat Alain Chennevière) – The Shuffles Inc

Mama Was a Bad Seed – Roszetta Johnson

The Devil – BANKS

Liar – PLEXXAGLASS

It’s Called Freefall – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Georgia Torches the Past – Lili Haydn & Ben Bromfield

Episode 2

Trip Around the Sun – MisterWives

Window – Moglii & Tonio Geugelin

In the Garden – Hugh Trimble & The Atomic Ranch Band

Cigarette – Shaya Zamora

Trainwreckin’ – Ruthie Collins

Coconut – Chair Model

Good Friends – Black Roses

Bioluminescence – Goth babe

Benny! – Rae Khalil

Miss You – Arthur Wimble

Rewind – Aby Coulibaly

Episode 3

Dancing in REAL TIME – GGOOLLDD

Summer Song – Remy Bond

Hurt – Arlo Parks

Baby – Donna Blue

The Bottom of It – Fruit Bats

Pretty Boy – Cannons

Kiss Me – Specific Coast

Hello Hello Hello – Remi Wolf

Mt Airy – Korine

Holiday – New Julius

Wasted – Billy Uomo

I Just Wanna – Kali

Episode 4

Raymond Ablack as Joe and Brianne Howey as Georgia. Miller in episode 306 of GinnyAmanda Matlovich/Netflix

La La Like – Charles Morton, David Staniforth & Natasha Stewart

LUSHLAND – Silas Short

10 Boyfriends - Chrissy Chlapecka

Back On 74 – Jungle

Episode 5

Way Down We Go – KALEO

Last Men Standing (Alternate 4) – Loic Farrouk Ghanem, Terence William Langlois & Aaron David Matts

Double Don – Go-Jo

Swerve (feat Juliette Reilly) – Yutopia

Peach – BROODS

2AM – Landon Conrath

Waiting On Sunshine – Evenson

Burn – Astyria

Be like Home – David O’Dowda

Madness – Ruelle

Dark Things – ADONA

Episode 6

Crazy – Jessie Reyez

Lifeblood – Brand of Sacrifice

All In (but sad) – Specific Coast

Love Is Overrated – Lightheaded

Sophie's House – half.alive

Sincerely Yours – Joell Ortiz

Microdosing – UNIIQU3

Turn It Up (feat FRUITY) – Bunny Machete

Say My Name – Sophie Lindinger

grab my coat (feat Humble the Great) – Amie Blu

The Sky – Charlie Mask

Better Luck – Lunar Vacation

Kodak Moment – daju, 8RO8 & Koins

Run On – Arvid Nero

Episode 7

blue in miami (feat Hannah Wyatt) – Melting Resonance

Poison baby – Karamell

Push N Shuv – LAVA LA RUE

Late Now – Shiv

that was then – Emily James

Psychic – Connor Nelson

Bad Things – Summer Kennedy

B-A-B-Y – Carla Thomas

Episode 8

Diesel La Torraca and Antonia Gentry. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Sociopath (feat Bryce Fox) – StéLouse

Cold Blood – Tamahau & Rebel Musique

Lavender Blues – Surely Shirley

Destructive – Bahari

iDWF – LUMiN

Loving Every Minute of It – SATV Music

The Fault Lines – David O'Dowda

Skin And Bones (Ballad) – David Kushner

Start a Riot – BANNERS

Coming of Age Heartbreak – Carolina Rial

Episode 9

Oh My My – Summer Kennedy

Ego – Maddie Regent

I Wouldn't Love Me – Sam Short

Light The Way – Casual Sex

I Need to Cry – iamhill

Dear To Me – Electric Guest

Walk – POOLS

Boomerang – Yebba

Raincloud – Baby Bugs

How Villains Are Made – Madalen Duke

Episode 10

Awoo (feat Betta Lemme) – Sofi Tukker

Sail Away – Lovelytheband

could you love me while i hate myself – Zeph

Welcome Back to Me – Meryem Aboulouafa

Hands on the Clock (feat Gyasi) – The Big Bro, Star Slinger, Yessica Woahneil

Wednesday – Specific Coast & Villa Coola

Meant To Be – Ber & Charlie Oriain

Loveless – Famous Friend

Breath of Roma – Meryem Aboulouafa

Not About You – Haiku Hands

You There – Aquilo

The End – Tom Odell

Angel Baby – Rosie & The Originals

