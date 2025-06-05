Ginny and Georgia season 3 soundtrack: Tracklist for Netflix drama
Ginny and Georgia returns to our screens for season 3 with another helping of seriously moreish drama.
Following the season 2 finale, which saw Georgia arrested for the murder of Cynthia's husband Tom at her own wedding, she finds herself behind bars, where she'll stay for the rest of her life if a solution isn't forthcoming.
"It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this," reads the official synopsis.
"Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?"
Serenading all of the action is a soundtrack boasting a wealth of great music that you'll no doubt have on repeat for weeks.
From Jungle to Carla Thomas, read on for a full list of the songs that feature in season 3 of Ginny and Georgia.
Ginny and Georgia season 3 soundtrack
Episode 1
- Small Doses – Camille
- Dancing in the Dark – LØLØ
- Can I talk My Sh**? – Vagabon
- So Dramatic! – Fake Dad
- Mheer Sag – Bee Bee Sea
- Ohio – Specific Coast
- Anti - Hero – Tessa Rose Jackson & Franklin Mansion
- All Alone – David O’Dowda
- Gold Mine (feat Alain Chennevière) – The Shuffles Inc
- Mama Was a Bad Seed – Roszetta Johnson
- The Devil – BANKS
- Liar – PLEXXAGLASS
- It’s Called Freefall – Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Georgia Torches the Past – Lili Haydn & Ben Bromfield
Episode 2
- Trip Around the Sun – MisterWives
- Window – Moglii & Tonio Geugelin
- In the Garden – Hugh Trimble & The Atomic Ranch Band
- Cigarette – Shaya Zamora
- Trainwreckin’ – Ruthie Collins
- Coconut – Chair Model
- Good Friends – Black Roses
- Bioluminescence – Goth babe
- Benny! – Rae Khalil
- Miss You – Arthur Wimble
- Rewind – Aby Coulibaly
Episode 3
- Dancing in REAL TIME – GGOOLLDD
- Summer Song – Remy Bond
- Hurt – Arlo Parks
- Baby – Donna Blue
- The Bottom of It – Fruit Bats
- Pretty Boy – Cannons
- Kiss Me – Specific Coast
- Hello Hello Hello – Remi Wolf
- Mt Airy – Korine
- Holiday – New Julius
- Wasted – Billy Uomo
- I Just Wanna – Kali
Episode 4
- La La Like – Charles Morton, David Staniforth & Natasha Stewart
- LUSHLAND – Silas Short
- 10 Boyfriends - Chrissy Chlapecka
- Back On 74 – Jungle
Episode 5
- Way Down We Go – KALEO
- Last Men Standing (Alternate 4) – Loic Farrouk Ghanem, Terence William Langlois & Aaron David Matts
- Double Don – Go-Jo
- Swerve (feat Juliette Reilly) – Yutopia
- Peach – BROODS
- 2AM – Landon Conrath
- Waiting On Sunshine – Evenson
- Burn – Astyria
- Be like Home – David O’Dowda
- Madness – Ruelle
- Dark Things – ADONA
Episode 6
- Crazy – Jessie Reyez
- Lifeblood – Brand of Sacrifice
- All In (but sad) – Specific Coast
- Love Is Overrated – Lightheaded
- Sophie's House – half.alive
- Sincerely Yours – Joell Ortiz
- Microdosing – UNIIQU3
- Turn It Up (feat FRUITY) – Bunny Machete
- Say My Name – Sophie Lindinger
- grab my coat (feat Humble the Great) – Amie Blu
- The Sky – Charlie Mask
- Better Luck – Lunar Vacation
- Kodak Moment – daju, 8RO8 & Koins
- Run On – Arvid Nero
Episode 7
- blue in miami (feat Hannah Wyatt) – Melting Resonance
- Poison baby – Karamell
- Push N Shuv – LAVA LA RUE
- Late Now – Shiv
- that was then – Emily James
- Psychic – Connor Nelson
- Bad Things – Summer Kennedy
- B-A-B-Y – Carla Thomas
Episode 8
- Sociopath (feat Bryce Fox) – StéLouse
- Cold Blood – Tamahau & Rebel Musique
- Lavender Blues – Surely Shirley
- Destructive – Bahari
- iDWF – LUMiN
- Loving Every Minute of It – SATV Music
- The Fault Lines – David O'Dowda
- Skin And Bones (Ballad) – David Kushner
- Start a Riot – BANNERS
- Coming of Age Heartbreak – Carolina Rial
Episode 9
- Oh My My – Summer Kennedy
- Ego – Maddie Regent
- I Wouldn't Love Me – Sam Short
- Light The Way – Casual Sex
- I Need to Cry – iamhill
- Dear To Me – Electric Guest
- Walk – POOLS
- Boomerang – Yebba
- Raincloud – Baby Bugs
- How Villains Are Made – Madalen Duke
Episode 10
- Awoo (feat Betta Lemme) – Sofi Tukker
- Sail Away – Lovelytheband
- could you love me while i hate myself – Zeph
- Welcome Back to Me – Meryem Aboulouafa
- Hands on the Clock (feat Gyasi) – The Big Bro, Star Slinger, Yessica Woahneil
- Wednesday – Specific Coast & Villa Coola
- Meant To Be – Ber & Charlie Oriain
- Loveless – Famous Friend
- Breath of Roma – Meryem Aboulouafa
- Not About You – Haiku Hands
- You There – Aquilo
- The End – Tom Odell
- Angel Baby – Rosie & The Originals
Ginny and Georgia seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Netflix.
