Exclusive: Gangs of London cast and crew discuss show’s big twist

**WARNING: Contains major spoilers for Gangs of London**

Advertisement

Have you recovered yet? Gangs of London left us breathless following an intense nine-episode run with crime lord politics, blazing fight scenes and violence that would make a hardened Game of Thrones fan blush.

Among the wreckage, a new iconic TV star is being born – Elliot Finch, played by Sope Dirisu.

Finch appears to be a low-life chancer, taking his shot at climbing up through the ranks of the Wallace crime family in the aftermath of patriarch Finn’s death. He befriends Sean Wallace, the new head of the family, earns his trust… and is twisting a knife in his back all along. Elliot is an undercover police officer.

RadioTimes.com has been given exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of creator Gareth Evans discussing the fan favourite character, along with contributions from actor Dirisu himself as well as other members of the cast.

Finch is a conflicted character, tossed between the crime gangs of the capital and his superiors in the police force, before ending up in the hands of the mysterious group of investors pulling the strings behind most of the events in the series.

In the pilot episode, Elliot is involved in arguably the most pulsating fight scenes of all set in a classic English pub.

Another behind-the-scenes clip shows a side-by-side view of how the fight was expertly choreographed before being given into the capable hands of Dirisu to execute it all in front of the cameras.

How to watch Gangs of London

Gangs of London is available to watch on Sky right now. If you are a Sky TV customer, you can download the whole series to your box now.

If you are not a Sky customer, fear not. You can watch the entire show with a NOW TV Entertainment pass.

Advertisement

You can sign up for a seven-day free trial meaning you can blitz through the series without paying a penny.