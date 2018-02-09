Directed by Oldboy's Park Chan-wook, The Little Drummer Girl will follow the story of a young actress (Pugh) who becomes acquainted with a charming Israeli intelligence officer called Becker (Skarsgård) while travelling in Greece. Shannon plays Israeli spymaster Martin Kurtz.

Le Carré published The Little Drummer Girl in 1983, a decade before his Cold War spy novel The Night Manager, which was adapted by production company The Ink Factory for BBC1 in 2016 in a miniseries starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

BBC

Also joining the cast of The Ink Factory's latest Le Carré adaptation are Michael Moshonov as Litvak, Charif Ghattas as Khalil, Amir Khoury as Michel, Katharina Schüttler as Helga, and Simona Brown as Rachel.

More like this

Max Irons will star as Al – the role played by Bill Nighy in the little-loved 1984 American movie version with Diane Keaton.

Described by the BBC as "sharply contemporary", the six-part series will "weave a dynamic and exciting story of espionage and international intrigue".

Advertisement

Le Carré himself will serve as an executive producer.