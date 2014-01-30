Game of Thrones' Michelle Fairley swaps Westeros for the courtroom in Suits
The actress who played Game of Thrones' Catelyn Stark has escaped the Red Wedding to appear in Dave's courtroom drama Suits
She met her grisly (oh so very grisly) end in the second to last episode of Game of Thrones series 3.
But fans of Michelle Fairley will be pleased to see... she lives!
Fairley, who played ill-fated Catelyn Stark in hit HBO sci-fi series Game of Thrones, is swapping the seven kingdoms of Westeros for the courtroom in Suits.
The 50-year-old British actress is playing Ava Hessington, a close friend of new partner Edward Darby (who also just happens to be played by Game of Thrones' Conleth Hill. Small world, eh?) who is in a spot of legal bother.
"Her story gets more and more layered, and dark as the season progresses," Fairley says, "and she ends up seeking a form of revenge."
More like this
Sounds exciting. Let's just keep our fingers crossed she doesn't get any wedding invites...
745
Suits series three starts tonight at 9:00pm on Dave.