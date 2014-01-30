Fairley, who played ill-fated Catelyn Stark in hit HBO sci-fi series Game of Thrones, is swapping the seven kingdoms of Westeros for the courtroom in Suits.

The 50-year-old British actress is playing Ava Hessington, a close friend of new partner Edward Darby (who also just happens to be played by Game of Thrones' Conleth Hill. Small world, eh?) who is in a spot of legal bother.

"Her story gets more and more layered, and dark as the season progresses," Fairley says, "and she ends up seeking a form of revenge."

Sounds exciting. Let's just keep our fingers crossed she doesn't get any wedding invites...

Suits series three starts tonight at 9:00pm on Dave.

