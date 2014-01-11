The super short clips, which were posted on Vine, star a troubled looking Daenerys Targaryen, a hand-cuffed Tyrion, Jon Snow wealding his sword, a couple fighting in a ring and a man having his head cut off in classic Game of Thrones style.

The clips all end with news that a full-length trailer for the series will premiere in America tomorrow, too. So keep your eyes peeled!

More like this

Game of Thrones, starring Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Lena Headey, is based on the best selling fantasy series by author George RR Martin.

Game of Thrones series four airs in the UK on Monday 7 April on Sky Atlantic.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes