Game of Thrones: first look at series four
Five teasers have been posted on Vine as the hit HBO fantasy series gets a UK air date
Yesterday brought with it exciting news for Game of Thrones fans: a UK air date.
But in case the promise of violence, bloodshed and unbridled nudity on Monday 7 April wasn't enough to get you excited (as if) those lovely chaps over at HBO have released five intriguing teasers for the upcoming fourth series to whet your appetite.
The super short clips, which were posted on Vine, star a troubled looking Daenerys Targaryen, a hand-cuffed Tyrion, Jon Snow wealding his sword, a couple fighting in a ring and a man having his head cut off in classic Game of Thrones style.
The clips all end with news that a full-length trailer for the series will premiere in America tomorrow, too. So keep your eyes peeled!
Game of Thrones, starring Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Lena Headey, is based on the best selling fantasy series by author George RR Martin.
Game of Thrones series four airs in the UK on Monday 7 April on Sky Atlantic.