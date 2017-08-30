This year’s Game of Thrones was jam-packed full of great moments, from Daenerys’ dragonfire destruction and Jon Snow’s White Walker war to the deaths of characters like Littlefinger, Olenna Tyrell and the Sand Snakes.

Advertisement

But now it turns out many fans wish they’d had even more epic scenes to choose from, with a new RadioTimes.com poll revealing that the majority of voters wished the series had been longer after HBO took the decision to cut the number of episodes from 10 to seven this year (the final series will be even shorter with just six episodes).