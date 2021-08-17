BBC One’s The Trick debuts first look at Jason Watkins in conspiracy thriller

BBC One has teased The Trick – its upcoming film about the 2009 Climategate Scandal – with first-look pics of Jason Watkins, Jerome Flynn and Victoria Hamilton in character.

The 90-minute film, written by Welsh playwright Owen Sheers and premiering this Autumn, follows Philip Jones (Watkins), a climate scientist who became the victim of a cyber-crime which undermined his research into the existence of climate change.

In one of the images, Watkins is seen giving a presentation as the climate research head at the University of East Anglia, while in another, we see Hamilton as Jones’s wife Ruth, who supports her husband throughout the Climategate ordeal.

Another photo introduces Game of Thrones star Flynn as Neil Wallis, a former News of the World executive editor and managing director of Outside Organisation – the PR company leading University of East Anglia’s reputation management – and 1917’s George MacKay as Sam Bowen, Outside Organisation’s Director of Corporate.