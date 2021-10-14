The Trick cast: Full list of actors and characters in the BBC drama

Jason Watkins plays the victim of cyberterrorism in brand new fact-based BBC One drama, The Trick, about the 2009 ‘Climategate’ affair.

Watkins leads the cast as Professor Phil Jones, the Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia, whose emails were targeted as part of a major hack, and later used by climate change sceptics.

“The Trick looks at the potentially devastating consequences to humanity from climate change denial – how a media storm undermined public confidence in the science and how the concept of ‘truth’ took a back seat, causing us to lose a decade of action,” reads the official BBC synopsis.

It continues: “The film also charts the unjustified persecution of Phil Jones, his wife Ruth’s support of her husband and the fight for the ultimate exoneration of himself and the science.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of The Trick.

Jason Watkins plays Professor Phil Jones

Who is Professor Phil Jones? A world-renowned scientist and, at the time of ‘Climategate’, Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia.

Where have I seen Jason Watkins before? He played Harold Wilson in Netflix royal biopic The Crown, and Brian Masters in Des. He’s also starred in McDonald and Dodds, W1A, A Very English Scandal, Taboo, The Hollow Crown and The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies.

Victoria Hamilton plays Ruth

Who is Ruth? Phil’s wife, who is fiercely protective of him.

Where have I seen Victoria Hamilton before? She played The Queen Mother in the first two seasons of The Crown, and is known for her roles in Victoria and Albert, Mansfield Park, Scoop, Cobra, Life, Deep State, Lark Rise to Candleford and Doctor Foster.

George MacKay plays Sam Bowen

Who is Sam Bowen? A young father and a PR strategist, drafted in to help Phil Jones tell his side of the story.

Where have I seen George MacKay before? Internationally he’s best known for his role as Lance Corporal Schofield in the World War One film 1917. He’s also starred in Wolf, the film Pride, Private Peaceful, How I Live Now, Been So Long and True History of the Kelly Gang.

Jerome Flynn plays Neil Wallis

Who is Neil Wallis? Sam’s co-worker, who specialises in crisis management.

Where have I seen Jerome Flynn before? He played Bronn in Game of Thrones and Hector in Black Mirror. He’s also starred in Ripper Street, and more recently in John Wick 3. You may remember his work with actor Robson Green – the pair originally co-starred in Soldier Soldier before forming chart-topping duo Robson and Jerome.

Rhashan Stone plays Gareth Ellmann

Who is Gareth Ellman? A specialist in computer technology and cyberterrorism, he assists the police team investigating the hack.

Where have I seen Rhashan Stone? The actor is known for Finding Alice, Hollington Drive, Keeping Faith, Eve, Apple Tree Yard and Black Mirror.

Tara Divina plays DS Anita Suppiah

Who is DS Anita Suppiah? A police officer initially sceptical about the importance of ‘Climategate’.

Where have I seen Tara Divina before? She’s known for Back to Life, Blinded by the Light and Line of Duty (as PC Lisa Patel).

The Trick airs on BBC One on Monday 18th October. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.