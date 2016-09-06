The third series was commissioned back in July to air in 2017 and will be stripped over nine episodes. Penned once again by Debbie Horsfield, and based on the books by Winston Graham, next year's run will welcome a gaggle of new faces, according to executive producer Karen Thrussell:

"It's with real excitement that we introduce three very talented young actors to the world of Poldark – Harry Richardson and Tom York playing Demelza's brothers Drake and Sam, and Ellise Chappell as Morwenna, Elizabeth's cousin. All are major players in the next volume of Winston Graham and Debbie Horsfield's saga!"

Morwenna will find herself in the employ of George Warleggan as a governess in order to support her sisters and widowed mother, meanwhile Demelza's brother Sam is determined to follow in her father's footsteps by spreading the methodist word, while Drake is a good-natured free spirit, much like his sister.

More like this

Also returning for series three are old favourites Heida Reed (as Elizabeth Poldark), Ruby Bentall (Verity Blamey), Jack Farthing (George Warleggan), Luke Norris (Dr Dwight Enys), Beatie Ednie (Prudie) and Caroline Blakiston (Aunt Agatha), along with series two newcomers Gabriella Wilde (Caroline Penvenen) and John Nettles (Ray Penvenen).

Advertisement

"We're thrilled to be kicking off series three with a fantastic array of new characters and a story which scales new heights of conflict, feuding, passion and drama," added Horsfield. "Ross is older but not necessarily wiser, and his recklessness sometimes costs him, and his loved ones, dear. We're in for a rollercoaster ride where the stakes have never been higher."