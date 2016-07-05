BBC confirms Poldark series 3 for 2017
The Corporation formally announces a return for Aidan Turner’s Ross Poldark in 2017 even before series 2 has aired this autumn
It was one of the worst kept secrets in TV, but today the BBC have officially confirmed that Aidan Turner’s Ross Poldark will be returning for a third series in 2017.
Series two is due to air this autumn but fans of the drama will be pleased to learn that the period drama is definitely guaranteed for next year as well.
Series three will see the nation's hero Ross Poldark and his wife Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) in more episodes adapted by Debbie Horsfield from the novels by Winston Graham – although just how many instalments we'll get has not yet been disclosed.
Series two will be set in 1794 and will see the drama unfold against the backdrop of the French revolution which casts a shadow over life in Cornwall.
This upcoming series will introduce other key characters to the sweeping 18th century saga of Cornish life, including John Nettles (Midsomer Murders) as Ray Penvenen, one of the county's wealthiest landowners, and Gabriella Wilde (Endless Love) as his niece Caroline Penvenen, a beautiful and manipulative heiress.
Hugh Skinner (W1A) plays Unwin Trevaunance, a prospective MP who hopes that Caroline (and her fortune) will consent to marry him. But does Caroline's heart lie elsewhere? Sebastian Armesto plays George Warleggan’s right hand man and attorney-at-law, Tankard.
The debut series peaked with 9.4 million viewers across TV and iPlayer, generating intense media interest which culminated in it winning the Radio Times Audience Award at this year’s Baftas.
Mammoth Screen Managing Director Damien Timmer said: "Poldark is a passion project for all of us, and it's with real excitement that we prepare for both the launch of series two and our return to Cornwall to shoot series three. Winston Graham and Debbie Horsfield's extraordinary flair for storytelling means the saga of Ross, his friends and enemies will go to even more thrilling places."
Executive producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff added: "Series two promises to take the audience on another fantastic rollercoaster ride and we're thrilled to know that the story won't end there. It's a testament to Debbie's brilliant story-telling and the passion of the Mammoth team that Poldark will be returning for a third series with yet more twists and turns for these much loved characters."