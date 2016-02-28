Fifty Shades of Grey and Fantastic Four both win worst film at the Razzies
The movies hit the spot at the awards with seven prizes between them
Fifty Shades of Grey and Fantastic Four triumphed at the awards ceremony where no one wants to win, claiming the joint prize of Worst Picture at the Razzies on Saturday night.
The adaptation of EL James' erotic novel hit the spot in several categories, also being awarded worst actor and actress for Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson's performances.
Fifty Shades was a joint winner with Fox's superhero flop Fantastic Four, which was given three Razzies, including the worst director accolade for its director Josh Trank.
Meanwhile, in a more forgiving category, Sylvester Stallone was awarded the second annual Redeemer Award— which goes to past Razzie winners who’ve made better work since — for Rocky spin-off Creed.
It won't help much with predicting the Oscar winners... but here's the full list of Razzie 2016 winners.
Worst Picture 2015
Fantastic Four and Fifty Shades of Grey
Worst Actor 2015
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey
Worst Actress 2015
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey
Worst Director 2015
Josh Trank (& Alan Smithee?), Fantastic Four
Worst Screenplay 2015
Fifty Shades of Grey
Screenplay by Kelly Marcel, Based on the Novel by E.L. James
Worst Supporting Actor 2015
Eddie Redmaine, Jupiter Ascending
Worst Supporting Actress 2015
Kayley Cuoco-Sweeting, Alvin & The Chipmunks: Road Chip [Voice Only] & The Wedding Ringer
Worst Remake, Rip-Off
Fantastic Four
Worst Screen Combo 2015
Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey
Razzie Redeemer Award 2015
Sylvester Stallone, from All-Time Razzie Champ to 2015 Award Contender for Creed