Fifty Shades was a joint winner with Fox's superhero flop Fantastic Four, which was given three Razzies, including the worst director accolade for its director Josh Trank.

Meanwhile, in a more forgiving category, Sylvester Stallone was awarded the second annual Redeemer Award— which goes to past Razzie winners who’ve made better work since — for Rocky spin-off Creed.

It won't help much with predicting the Oscar winners... but here's the full list of Razzie 2016 winners.

Worst Picture 2015

Fantastic Four and Fifty Shades of Grey

Worst Actor 2015

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey

Worst Actress 2015

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey

Worst Director 2015

Josh Trank (& Alan Smithee?), Fantastic Four

Worst Screenplay 2015

Fifty Shades of Grey

Screenplay by Kelly Marcel, Based on the Novel by E.L. James

Worst Supporting Actor 2015

Eddie Redmaine, Jupiter Ascending

Worst Supporting Actress 2015

Kayley Cuoco-Sweeting, Alvin & The Chipmunks: Road Chip [Voice Only] & The Wedding Ringer

Worst Remake, Rip-Off

Fantastic Four

Worst Screen Combo 2015

Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey

Razzie Redeemer Award 2015

Sylvester Stallone, from All-Time Razzie Champ to 2015 Award Contender for Creed