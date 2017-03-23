If you didn't know they were played by the same actor, it would be hard to spot any similarities between Emmit and Ray whatsoever.

Their sibling rivalry will be at the heart of the new season, as the brothers' path takes them towards murder, mobsters and "cutthroat competitive bridge".

Starring alongside McGregor will be Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis. The trailer also gives us a brief glimpse of Coon as Gloria Burgle, the chief of the local police department, while Winstead is set to play Ray's girlfriend.

Fargo season three will air in the US from 19th April, with a UK release on Channel 4 to follow