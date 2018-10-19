Luther series five also sees the addition of Cold Feet star Hermione Norris as a psychiatrist named Dr Vivien Lake who is called on to help the detective get to the bottom of a swathe of brutal murders.

It is still unknown whether Luther’s troubled associate Alice Morgan – played by Ruth Wilson – will make a surprise comeback. We’ll just have to wait and see...

Until then, refresh your memory of DCI John Luther’s most gritty and gruesome cases and head over to iPlayer to watch series one to four.

Luther will return to BBC1 later this year