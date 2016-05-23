“How many times in the beginning last season would we be like, ‘What? This doesn’t make sense!’” said Carly Chaikin, who plays Darlene, at a Vulture Festival event with co-stars Rami Malek, Portia Doubleday and Christian Slater.

When the cast returned for season two, which airs on Amazon on 13 July, some of the actors had to do a bit of googling to remember exactly what had happened in series one, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I have to Wikipedia our own show!” Doubleday, who plays Angela, added.

So if you thought you were bemused, spare a thought for the actors whose jobs rely on understanding the plot...