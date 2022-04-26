In the footage we see stars Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes as they cross misty landscapes and engage in dinner table debates in Victorian England - we even get hints of an illicit affair between the two.

The highly-anticipated adaptation of Sarah Perry's novel The Essex Serpent is coming to Apple TV+ in a matter of weeks, and we've now finally got our first trailer for the series.

In the trailer, Hiddleston's Will Ransome proclaims that the serpent, a mythical creature claimed to have been seen by Essex residents is "an invention, a symptom of the times we live in".

Danes' Cora Seaborne protests: "So you're against progress? I'd rather believe in a creature people have actually seen than an invisible god. Is that blasphemy?"

Meanwhile, a burgeoning romance between the pair is hinted at, as the married Will tells Cora "I can't think clearly when I'm around you." When Cora states she won't be blamed for Will's "weakness", he says that "love is not a weakness".

You can watch the full trailer here:

The official synopsis for the series reads: "The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature."

The main cast is rounded out by Clémence Poésy as Stella Ransome (Will's wife), Hayley Squires as Martha, Frank Dillane as Luke Garrett and Jamael Westman as Dr George Spencer.

The series is directed by Clio Barnard (The Selfish Giant, The Arbor), and is adapted from Sarah Perry's bestselling novel by Anna Symon (Deep Water, Mrs Wilson).

The first episode of The Essex Serpent will air at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2022, as well as a panel discussion with the author of the original book Sarah Perry, director Clio Barnard and cast members. Tickets are on sale now here.