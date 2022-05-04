The new period drama is based on Sarah Perry's novel of the same name, in which a widow from London moves to Essex in search of a mythical serpent, only to strike up an unexpected bond with a local pastor.

Tom Hiddleston gives viewers a behind-the-scenes tour of the impressive The Essex Serpent set, in a new video released exclusively to readers of RadioTimes.com .

Hiddleston and Homeland star Claire Danes take the lead roles of Will Ransome and Cora Seaborne respectively, while Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake) and Clémence Poésy (The Tunnel) also star.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The six-part miniseries was filmed on location during the winter, as Hiddleston explains that a "wintry atmosphere" was needed, but the production moved to an indoor soundstage as the weather brightened up.

The Enfield-based studio is a sight to behold, including a detailed reconstruction of the Essex home and landscape used in the initial weeks of filming. Hiddleston has more fascinating insights to offer in the video below:

Hiddleston explains: "As an actor, it's so inspiring because you walk into a space – you've imagined the world in your mind, but it's been built for you – and all you have to do is inhabit it. It's a real gift from the designers."

The clip gives you a sense of the attention to detail as Hiddleston picks out two of his favourite props, which might not even be noticed in the finished show, yet play a real role in breathing life into the world of The Essex Serpent.

The Essex Serpent premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 13th May 2022 – sign up to Apple TV+ here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.