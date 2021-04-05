Emerald Fennell on what Call the Midwife taught her: ‘It’s one of the most incredible experiences of my life’

The Crown’s Emerald Fennell may be an Oscar-nominated director thanks to the awards success of her revenge drama Promising Young Woman, but to many she’s still Nurse Patsy Mount from BBC One’s Call the Midwife – a series she “learnt so much” from before tackling Hollywood.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine this week, Fennell said her time on Call the Midwife as Patsy Mount from series three to six is “still one of the most incredible experiences” of her life.

“We’re still all extremely close friends three years on,” she added. “It’s a really good example of teamwork – all the cast and crew really look out for each other.

“It’s an unbelievably intense schedule, and a quick turnaround, to make something that looks so beautiful.

“I learnt so much about how sets work, and about almost every facet of film-making, just from getting to be there every day.”

Fennell portrayed Nurse Patience ‘Patsy’ Mount from 2013 until 2017 before becoming the showrunner for Killing Eve‘s second series and starring as Camilla Parker Bowles in seasons three and four of The Crown.

Her directorial debut – Promising Young Woman – stars Carey Mulligan as Cassie Thomas, a medical school dropout who spends her nights visiting clubs, pretending to be drunk, allowing men to take her home and then revealing she’s actually sober, exposing their predatory behaviour.

The film, produced by Margot Robbie and featuring Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge and Laverne Cox, was nominated for four Golden Globes, six BAFTAs and five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, this year.

Read the full interview with Emerald Fennell in this week's RadioTimes magazine, on sale Tuesday.