Now in its second season, Ellis continues to go from strength to strength as the detective drama sees out yet another strong instalment.

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This recent batch of episodes has not only seen Ellis (Sharon D Clarke) and Harper's (Andrew Gower) dynamic come into its own, but it has also seen the pair yet again go into various small towns to investigate some grisly cases.

But what does the future of the series look like? While the series stars can't necessarily have a say in whether Ellis will continue, we posed the question of a season 3 renewal to Gower and asked whether he would return for more.

"Oh yeah, that’s a very easy ‘yes’. To work with Sharon and to keep giving life to Harper and Ellis," the actor told Radio Times.

Andrew Gower as DS Harper and Sharon D Clarke as DCI Ellis in Ellis. 5

Gower continued: "I’ll keep reiterating this but it’s the audience, they always say it’s all about the audience, right? If we can keep entertaining audiences and they keep wanting more, then that’s what we’ll do with Ellis. I think the more series we have or the more episodes we have – films, whatever people call them – then that means that we’re doing something right and that means that this relationship can grow.

"At some point maybe grow apart to come together, whatever. That’s the exciting thing about British detective shows, there’s scope where you can build from one series to however many. Long may it continue!”

As Gower intimates, could a brand new season see Ellis and Harper's professional working dynamic start to take shape in a different way? Fans have known them together since the show's first episode, so it would certainly be a bold move to potentially focus on one character over the other or to see them going their separate ways – but we'll reserve judgement for now!

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Gower did previously explain a bit more about their changing dynamic this season, with it very clear that Harper has devoted a large portion of his life to Ellis.

He told Radio Times: "If it was a game of poker, he’s laid out all his cards like, 'Ellis, I’m in. I’ve given up the station I know, the life I know and I’ve got my life in a suitcase and I want to be into this'."

Gower continued: "He’s got so much to learn and the experience that Ellis has – working in London and on a plethora of cases that Harper hasn’t experienced yet. It’s great to pick up where they’re comfortable with each other but there’s still that threat of ‘Is this going to be forever?’ or ‘Does Ellis need Harper as much as Harper needs Ellis?’. Which is such a great dynamic to play."

As of now, 5 have not announced whether Ellis will be returning for more but with the series having proven to be a hit with its first outing and continuing on in a strong vein in its second, we're crossing our fingers for more.

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Ellis season 2 continues on Tuesday 17 March and Wednesday 18 March at 9pm on 5.

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