❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Ellis star reflects on returning to key format feature for season 2: "It’s what makes us unique"
The 5 detective drama returns to our screens this week.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 9 March 2026 at 4:23 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad