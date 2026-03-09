With just three episodes making up Ellis's first season, the 5 detective drama is now back for more with season 2.

As well as the show digging into some more grisly cases, the format of Ellis remains the same as we follow the titular detective (Sharon D Clarke) and DS Harper (Andrew Gower) as they continue to make their way around the country for new investigations.

That cross-country element to the series has always been an important part of the job for actors Clarke and Gower, being something they were keen to continue in the show's second outing. Thankfully, that format has remained intact and it's been an "amazing" element to return to, Gower told Radio Times.

In an exclusive chat ahead of the release of season 2, Gower reflected on the show continuing to showcase lesser-known pockets of the UK. He said: "That was a big appeal for us signing onto the project so to stay true to what makes Ellis unique, that sort of stuff is what makes the show unique.

"I think season 1 is always establishing the show anyway so to build from that, to make it more cinematic, make the stories darker but keep the lightness and brevity to it that makes the show unique … obviously with Sharon D Clarke at the helm, it’s always going to be unique in its sense."

Andrew Gower as DS Harper and Sharon D Clarke as DCI Ellis in Ellis season 2. 5

He added: "But ultimately, I think, it’s always great when you get a second series, to build on what was good about the show. That was why we signed on and that is where we want to keep going with it."

Now, fans will be treated to a four-part run of season 2 episodes, which will see Ellis and Harper once again back on the road and looking into all things related to local communities, crime and more.

With the first season landing on screens in 2024, fans haven't had to wait too long for new cases and episodes. But it's safe to say that the first batch of episodes went down a treat with viewers, who clearly enjoyed Ellis enough for it to be renewed for season 2.

Chatting to Radio Times about the reaction to season 1, Gower remarked that it was "just amazing, to be honest". He continued: "I think, in this day and age, when there’s recession in the world and stuff, the arts is the first thing to get hit, right?

"I said to Sharon after season 1, if we were to get a second season, that would mean so much with everything going on. And to get that white flag raised and say that we’re going again was just incredible."

He added: "I’ve been lucky enough for 16 years to jump on shows and to be a part of so many worlds, but there is definitely something really special when I go back home or when I’ll be out and about in London, when Ellis came out, it seemed to really strike a chord with people, which is great.

"Because without the audience, there is no second series so it was great to get the green light.”

Ellis season 2 begins on Tuesday 10 March and Wednesday 11 March at 9pm on 5.

