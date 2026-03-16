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The Marlow Murder Club stars tease "very funny" blind dating storyline for beloved character
Jo Martin's Suzie is getting back in the dating pool - and it seems romance could be on the cards.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 6:00 am
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