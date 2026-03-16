As Samantha Bond's character Judith's romance "develops" with Hugh Quarshie's Darius in The Marlow Murder Club season 3, it seems another relationship might be in store, as Jo Martin's Suzie tries blind dating.

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Bond revealed the upcoming storyline while speaking exclusively with Radio Times, saying of season 3: "Suzie decides to try blind dating. And that's very, very funny, and someone she knows really quite well decides to go blind dating at the same time."

Meanwhile, Martin also spoke with Radio Times, and teased that she "may be in a little bit of a love story" this time around.

"I don't want to say any more than that, but there's something blossoming," Martin said. "Because obviously Judith has got her little love interest with the great Hugh Quarshie. That's kind of blossoming, and that's great."

Jo Martin as Suzie in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV/Robbie Gray

Speaking about her hopes for the character in potential future seasons, Martin added: "Since her relationship with her daughter's father, she's not had anything. And I think she's still a vibrant older woman who's got a lot to give in the love stakes.

"I think she's looking at Judith and Hugh's character, and she's thinking 'I could have some of that.' And I think there's a journey for that."

This season is also set to see a particularly personal storyline for Cara Horgan's Becks, as she becomes one of the suspects in a murder investigation.

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Bond teased that Judith and Suzie "have to suspect her", even if they don't believe she's capable of such a crime.

"It also means, because she's on the inside of the investigation and they're on the outside, there's a conflict of, what can they ask?", Bond said. "They do ask things in their roundabout way. And it’s not easy for Tanika, having the three women separated."

The Marlow Murder Club is coming to U&Drama on Wednesday 18 March 2026.

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