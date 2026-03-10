Samantha Bond, Jo Martin and Cara Horgan are back as the three members of the titular Marlow Murder Club, with the trio taking on a set of new cases.

Ad

Bond, who plays Judith Potts, spoke exclusively with Radio Times about the show's third season, teasing what viewers can expect when it airs on U&Drama.

When asked what was new this time around, Bond said that the show's appeal was in its "twists and turns" every episode, before noting that "the quality of the writing has been maintained now for three series, and one can't ask for more than that".

Asked to tease the three cases that we'll see across the six new episodes, Bond said: "Well, the great thing about The Marlow Murder Club is that the murder is always at the beginning.

"So storyline one, the mayor of the council gets murdered and there are all the councillors, and any one of them could have done it. And the twists and turns it takes you on are phenomenal."

Cara Horgan as Becks Starling, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts and Jo Martin as Suzie Harris in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV/Robbie Gray

She continued: "Then storyline two is the murder of a celebrity chef, and who could have done it, and why, or were they in it together?

"And then the last one, which is also a wonderful story, is a university reunion for Becks and her friends. And of course, one of them gets killed. Is it one of her friends who's killed another of her friends? Or is there someone else in that house?"

The Marlow Murder Club also stars Natalie Dew, Phill Langhorne, Holli Dempsey and Tijan Sarr, while Huw Quarshie also returns in season 3 having appeared as a guest star in the show's second run.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

New guest stars set to feature prominently in this season's mysteries include Nigel Harman (EastEnders), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Jacqueline Boatswain (After the Flood), Sarah Alexander (Art Detectives) and Tony Gardner (Last Tango in Halifax).

Harry Enfield (Here We Go), Jason Merrells (Happy Valley), Cherie Lunghi (Strike), Adrian Lukis (SAS Rogue Heroes) and Alastair Mackenzie (The Crown) are also set to appear.

The Marlow Murder Club is coming to U&Drama on Wednesday 18 March 2026.

Add The Marlow Murder Club to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.