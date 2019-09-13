Spoilers for Series 1 ahead

Now the audience knows that it was Polo who killed Marina, what will the central mystery of the series be? Will the truth come out this season?

Here's everything we know about Elite season 2.

When is Elite season 2 released on Netflix?

The second season of the drama will be released on Friday 6th September.

Is there a trailer?

There is: feast your eyes...

Netflix also dropped a short promotional video featuring some of the lead cast brooding in a room with red lighting when the release date was announced.

Who is in the cast?

Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Carla (Ester Expósito), Nano (Jaime Lorente), Polo (Álvaro Rico), Ander (Arón Piper), Nadia (Mina El Hammani), Omar (Omar Ayuso), and Lu (Danna Paola) are all expected to return to the show.

Marina (Maria Pedraza), however, is unlikely to come back, with her character's death having been a central part of season 1. Her killer (Polo) was revealed in the finale.

What is going to happen?

At the end of season 1, it was revealed that Polo killed pregnant sixteen-year-old Marina, and that her boyfriend Nano had found her body, only to flee, knowing that as he was out on parole he would likely be a prime suspect in the murder. Then his younger brother Samuel (who also had a fling with Marina) found her too, and was taken into custody covered in her blood.

As of the end of the season, the police investigation is still ongoing. Nano is currently the prime suspect in the eyes of the police, and it looks like someone who knows the real killer's identity (like Polo's ex-girlfriend Carla) would have to spill the beans in order to save him. Unless some new evidence comes to light.

Fans will also be hoping that Omar's coming out of the closet (which drew a strong reaction from his parents in season 1) and the will-they-won't-they relationship between Nadia and Guzman will be addressed in the new episodes.