The wines will reportedly include a 750 ml bottle of Chardonnay, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a red blend among other drinks (no sign of any Arbor Gold or Imp’s Delight, sadly), which will be available from Spring 2017. The cost will range from 20 to 30 US dollars.

A selection of the wines

“Given the prominent role of wine on Game of Thrones and our previous success in the beverage category, an officially licensed wine for the show feels like a natural extension for our fans,” Jeff Peters, director of licensing and retail for HBO, said in a statement (via Mashable).

“Game of Thrones wines most definitely will add to the fan experience as the battle for the Iron Throne heats up heading into the final seasons."

In other words, as the whole Westerosi world we’ve grown fond of over the last six seasons goes to the Seven Hells in Seven Handcarts next year, you might as well have a drink.

