As viewers weigh in on the series on social media, it has become clear that there's a wide-range of opinions, although they appear to be landing more on the negative side.

One viewer reacted: "I had high hopes for #DouglasIsCancelled but it’s terrible. I’m not sure [Steven] Moffat and primetime ITV is a sensible combination. The dialogue is unnatural, and it’s full of generational clichés and lame gags. I’m sorry but for me, Douglas Is Cancelled is… erm, cancelled."

Another said: "I’m streaming the first ep of #DouglasIsCancelled – it’s written like a play, constant dialogue, people talking loud and fast at each other without moving the plot forward at all. So far I hate it."

Karen Gillan as Madeline in Douglas Is Cancelled. ITV

Another added that they felt the show was "the worst thing Steven Moffat has written", while a number of viewers criticised the depiction of Douglas's teenage daughter as "crass" and "unrealistic".

One viewer said that they "gave up on #DouglasIsCancelled after less than two episodes", calling the script "infuriating and frustrating".

However, one more positive reaction read: "Just finished #DouglasIsCancelled and what a phenomenal show with more twists and turns than an episode of Sherlock. Fast intense pacing without the need for action, showcasing the best talent tv has. @karengillan absolutely owned this show. A Big slay."

Another called it "a magnificent portrait of modern life", while one viewer branded it "extraordinary telly", praising Gillan as being "vulnerable and powerful in the same instant".

Meanwhile, star Nick Mohammed noted the varying reviews on Twitter, saying the show was "very much proving its point here!"

In our own review, RadioTimes.com noted that Douglas Is Cancelled "doesn't quite deliver the punch many may be anticipating", but the "brilliant" performances of Gillan and Alex Kingston are a "real tour-de-force".

Gillan has previously called the show "definitely my favourite project of all time", explaining that this is "partially because it's the hardest thing I've ever done".

Douglas Is Cancelled is available to stream now on ITVX.

