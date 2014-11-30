Whether it’s Morecambe and Wise larking about, The Office finale or simply a festive instalment of your favourite soap (complete with quarrels under the mistletoe), everyone has fond memories of a Christmas special – and now a BBC trailer has brought an awful lot of them together.

Flicking back through the years to the time-travelling chimes of the Tardis from Doctor Who, the footage includes a wealth of clips from much-loved classics like Are You Being Served?, The Royle Family, Gavin and Stacey, Absolutely Fabulous, the Vicar of Dibley and (of course) Doctor Who.

From Den and Angie in Albert Square to the two Ronnies, the trailer is a potted history of TV Christmases past – overgrown trees, too many gnomes, Batman and Robin costumes and rather a lot of festive smooching...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z_Q1YcTUZ0

