Whether it’s Morecambe and Wise larking about, The Office finale or simply a festive instalment of your favourite soap (complete with quarrels under the mistletoe), everyone has fond memories of a Christmas special – and now a BBC trailer has brought an awful lot of them together.

Flicking back through the years to the time-travelling chimes of the Tardis from Doctor Who, the footage includes a wealth of clips from much-loved classics like Are You Being Served?, The Royle Family, Gavin and Stacey, Absolutely Fabulous, the Vicar of Dibley and (of course) Doctor Who.