Fox has dropped a light-hearted teaser for its US-based Doc Martin remake Best Medicine, with Josh Charles stepping into the role previously inhabited by Martin Clunes.

This variation on the premise sees cynical doctor Martin Best (Charles) move from the bustling city of Boston, Massachusetts, to a quaint fishing village on the East Coast, where he is enthusiastically greeted by close-knit locals.

This new Doc Martin, who prefers to go by Dr Best, is just as disinterested in local events and gossip as our beloved original when he first arrived in Portwenn; but over time, his heart might just open up too.

Best Medicine made headlines last month when it was announced that original Doc Martin star Clunes would appear, playing the father of his original character.

Dr Robert Best will be a recurring role for Clunes, and will apparently hold a sardonic view of the world to rival even his own son, which is exciting news for fans of his wittiest putdowns from Doc Martin.

If you're intrigued by Best Medicine, check out the trailer for the US remake below:

Brits have generally taken a healthy degree of scepticism to any American remakes of shows that started out on this side of the Atlantic, but there's hope that Best Medicine could be the unusual exception that sticks the landing.

In addition to Clunes and lead actor Charles, whose past credits include The Good Wife, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Handmaid's Tale, there are a number of other familiar faces in the Best Medicine cast.

Abigail Spencer (Suits, Grey's Anatomy), Josh Segarra (She-Hulk, Abbott Elementary), Annie Potts (Young Sheldon, Ghostbusters) and rising star Cree (Big Sky, And Just Like That...) round out the regulars on the upcoming comedy-drama.

Potts will play the aunt of Charles's Doc Martin, who is one of few familiar faces upon this major relocation.

Best Medicine is currently scheduled to premiere in the US on FOX in January, with episodes to stream afterwards on Hulu, but there's no word yet on what the UK rollout will look like.

If it proves to be a crowdpleaser, it could very well be snapped up by a prominent platform seeking fans of the original, as was the case with Ghosts (US), which sits beside the UK version on BBC iPlayer.

Best Medicine premieres on FOX in January. UK broadcast TBC.

