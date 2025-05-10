The show will run with the title Best Medicine, with the synopsis stating: "[Martin is] a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child.

"Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got."

Josh Charles. Disney/Steve Wilkie

Discussing why now was the right time for a US-based take on the series, Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, said: "The story of Doc Martin has resonated worldwide with its humanity, originality and humour, and with Best Medicine coming to Fox, that eccentricity gets a small-town America spin, complete with idyllic charm and absurdity."

ITV’s Doc Martin ran for 10 seasons, from 2004 to 2022, and helped to launch the careers of stars including Katherine Parkinson and Caroline Catz to new heights.

The former is nominated for a BAFTA at tomorrow's ceremony, and spoke to Radio Times about how she avoided being typecast in the years since Doc Martin and her other major early series, The IT Crowd: "People with a comedic bent are often drawn to extreme characters who vividly differ from each other.

"The times I’ve struggled were playing an everyday person, because I don’t think I know how to be normal in real life."

Whether Best Medicine will have a similar track record for creating memorable characters like Parkinson’s quirky receptionist Pauline is yet to be seen.

The synopsis for the US reboot continues: "Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies.

"What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone.

"But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered."

Best Medicine is set for release in late 2025/early 2026.

