How many series are there of The Good Wife? How many episodes are there in a season?

There are seven seasons of The Good Wife, ranging from 18 to 27 episodes per season.

What is The Good Wife about?

Alicia Florrick was once a promising lawyer. She graduated at the top of her class from a prestigious university and was a rising star at Chicago law firm Crozier, Adams and Abbot, where she met her husband Peter. He had his sights on a political career, so Alicia resigned from her job to raise the couple’s two children and became the political ‘good wife’ at her husband’s side during campaigns and events.

Everything changes, however, when Peter is involved in a sex and corruption scandal that thrusts the family into the public eye, and lands her husband in jail. Determined to prove herself —and provide for her children— Alicia decides to go back to work and accept a job at Lockhart & Gardner as a junior litigator.

The Good Wife follows Alicia’s rising career as she adjusts to life back in the workplace, handles increasingly more complex cases, and navigates inter-office relationships, including a flirtation with former flame Will Gardner.

Though the series is in many ways structured like a traditional legal drama, with court cases forming short story arcs throughout the series, many felt the topical cases, multi-dimensional relationships, and carefully crafted characters set it apart from run-of-the-mill procedurals.

Who is in the cast of The Good Wife?

Julianna Margulies earned two Emmy awards for her performance as Alicia Florrick.

Her disgraced husband is played by Sex and the City star Chris Noth, and Alan Cumming plays his campaign strategist Eli Gold.

Josh Charles (Sports Night) plays Will Gardner, Alicia's college classmate and former flame-turned-superior.

Cary Agos, the young lawyer who competes with Alicia for a position at the firm, is played by Gilmore Girls actor Matt Czuchry. Cary seems to harbour feelings for investigator Kalinda Sharma, played by Bend it Like Beckham's Archie Panjabi.

15-time Emmy nominee Christine Baranski (The Big Bang Theory) plays Lockhart & Gardner partner Diane Lockhart. The opinionated feminist is the protagonist of spinoff series The Good Fight.

Other cast members include Matthew Goode as Assistant State's Attorney Finn Polmar, Matthew Perry as lawyer-turned-politician Mike Kresteva and Parker Posey as a political consultant Vanessa Gold.

Where was The Good Wife set?

The Good Wife is set in Chicago, Illinois at the fictional law firm Lockhart and Gardner.

Where was The Good Wife filmed?

Though set in Chicago, the show actually filmed in New York City.

When is The Good Wife back on TV?

Series creators intended for the show to end after seven seasons...and it did, much to the dismay of fans. However there is a spin-off series, The Good Fight, with Christine Baranski reprising her role as Diane Lockhart. Season three is currently airing, and the show has been renewed for a fourth.

